IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.10% of Qualys worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,579,000 after acquiring an additional 232,244 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 1,512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after buying an additional 129,195 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,672,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,078,000 after buying an additional 83,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,784,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.42. The stock had a trading volume of 205,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,591. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $130.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,305. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

