IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Zscaler by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Zscaler by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 123,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Zscaler by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.21.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $19.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,719,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,782. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

