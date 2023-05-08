iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.51. The company had a trading volume of 335,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.41.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,589.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.