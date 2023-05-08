iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.51. The company had a trading volume of 335,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.41.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,589.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

