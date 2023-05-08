iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is One Day In July LLC’s 8th Largest Position

One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. One Day In July LLC owned 0.19% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.24. The stock had a trading volume of 327,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.62. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

