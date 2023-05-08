iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.69

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.69 and last traded at $54.86, with a volume of 111246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 111,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

