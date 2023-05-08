iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.46

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.46 and last traded at $71.71, with a volume of 67550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.38.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,397 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.