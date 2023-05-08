iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $48.92. 1,907,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,283,659. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.