iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.1% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $414.00. 764,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,904. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

