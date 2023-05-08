iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $414.13. The stock had a trading volume of 931,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,012. The company has a market cap of $308.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.34 and its 200-day moving average is $399.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

