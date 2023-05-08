iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $92.97. 849,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.