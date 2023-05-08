iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 703,770 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,536,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 517,992 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 508,490 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 835,362 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

