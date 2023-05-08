iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.29

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 3990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,111,000. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,776,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 793,261 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 958,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 789,334 shares during the period.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.