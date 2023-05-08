iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.58

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.58 and last traded at $96.44, with a volume of 590404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

