iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Raised by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 5.1% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.21. 960,033 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

