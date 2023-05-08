iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Lifted by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,922,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,518,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.