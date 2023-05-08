iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after buying an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,520,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.59. 1,830,036 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

