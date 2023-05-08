iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,259,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,795 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.1% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,253,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 75,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 91,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.59. 1,830,036 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.