iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after purchasing an additional 828,749 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,856,000 after acquiring an additional 267,653 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.39. The company had a trading volume of 796,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.40. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.