iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $89.31 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

