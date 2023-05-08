iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 53,333 shares.The stock last traded at $149.03 and had previously closed at $148.65.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 33,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

