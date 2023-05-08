IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ISEE has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered IVERIC bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,500 shares of company stock worth $7,128,221. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

