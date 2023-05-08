J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.51

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 32978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.69) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 213 ($2.66) to GBX 219 ($2.74) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 228 ($2.85) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

