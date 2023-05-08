Jag Capital Management LLC Has $702,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.80. The company has a market cap of $132.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

