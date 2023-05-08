Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN opened at $313.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.91. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

