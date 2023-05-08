Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in RH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RH by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

Shares of RH opened at $261.72 on Monday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $351.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

