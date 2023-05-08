Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Holdings Raised by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JMBS traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $49.37.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

