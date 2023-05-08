JBF Capital Inc. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 595,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 286,275 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $1,456,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 36,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,711,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Lufax by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 405,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 205,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,844,394. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. Lufax Holding Ltd has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.05.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Macquarie cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

