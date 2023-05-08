Jerald S. Howe, Jr. Buys 1,200 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leidos Trading Down 2.2 %

Leidos stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.07. 1,458,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

