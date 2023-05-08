John Clarence Pedersen Buys 1,000 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,447.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 112,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,323. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $42.27 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banner by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 124,919 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

