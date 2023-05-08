Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-$1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.31.

JCI opened at $62.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

