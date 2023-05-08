Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.71 and last traded at $60.71. 8,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 47,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $271,041.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,048.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,207.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 15,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

