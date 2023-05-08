Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Down 4.6%

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.50. 24,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 133,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 49.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

