Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $381.62 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $381.62 million and $250.90 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 510,628,788 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,622,293 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

