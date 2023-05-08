KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $16.03

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $14.85. KE shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 3,706,690 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.
KE Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
