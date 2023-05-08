KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $16.03

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $14.85. KE shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 3,706,690 shares changing hands.

BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 61.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $135,105,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in KE by 681.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 9,653,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KE by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KE by 232.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

