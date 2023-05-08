Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $392-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.31 million.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 175,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,593. Kforce has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.51 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In other Kforce news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,909.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 30.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 115.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

