KickToken Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. KickToken has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $2,330.24 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020531 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018477 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,479.11 or 1.00034712 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,969,645 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,989,875.94507892. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01004824 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $208.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.