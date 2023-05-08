Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KMP.UN. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.60.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$17.73 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$14.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

