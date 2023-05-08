Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,566,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,130 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $212,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.09. The company had a trading volume of 481,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.