Kinross Gold (K) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 17.52%.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$7.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Cormark cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$332,701.37. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

