Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Director Sells $982,770.00 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL stock traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $333.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $345.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.00.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,012,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 434,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

