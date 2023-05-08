KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Releases Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,775,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,734. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 29.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

