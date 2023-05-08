Klaytn Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $646.81 million and approximately $27.47 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,744,544,453 coins and its circulating supply is 3,091,377,063 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is Klaytn?

Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric blockchain platform designed to bring user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the features of both public and private blockchains through an efficient hybrid design, providing decentralized data and control, distributed governance, low latency, and high scalability.

Klaytn is a blockchain platform designed for businesses and entrepreneurs to capture value using blockchain technology. It offers an end-to-end metaverse package that includes customized L2 solutions, SDKs and smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, chain explorers, oracles and bridges, and an ecosystem of supporting services such as stablecoin integration, NFT marketplaces, and tradfi interfaces, among others.

## Who created Klaytn?

Klaytn was created by GroundX, a subsidiary of the leading South Korean internet company, Kakao. Jaesun Han is the Founder and CEO at Klaytn. The mainnet was launched on June 27, 2019.

## How Do You Use Klaytn?

To use Klaytn, you need to connect to the platform via an Ethereum-compatible wallet, such as MetaMask. Klaytn utilizes an optimized version of Istanbul BFT, which guarantees that data recorded on the blockchain is correct and will never be reversed, delivering the reliability and data consistency needed for large-scale applications. Klaytn supports EVM as one of the emerging standards for the metaverse and Web3, enabling Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) and Klaytn Improvement Proposals (KIPs) to contribute to both ecosystems.

Klaytn’s unique approach to decentralization involves its Governance Council (GC), comprising leading global enterprises and DAOs across geographies and industries. These GC members form a compact validator network that delivers the benefits of a decentralized public blockchain while maintaining the performance of a permissioned blockchain. The hub-and-spoke model is used to provide scalability solutions, and Klaytn’s spokes or service chains can be customized for specific DApp requirements, providing the exponential scalability needed for metaverse-scale adoption.”

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

