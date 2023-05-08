Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOP. StockNews.com lowered Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Price Performance

KOP opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. Koppers has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $690.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Koppers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.