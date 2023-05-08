Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

KRO traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $8.41. 207,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Kronos Worldwide has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $967.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

About Kronos Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

