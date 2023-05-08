Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %
KRO traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $8.41. 207,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Kronos Worldwide has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $967.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide
About Kronos Worldwide
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
Read More
