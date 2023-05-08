K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) were up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €17.75 ($19.50) and last traded at €17.67 ($19.41). Approximately 1,391,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.11 ($18.80).

SDF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($27.47) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.77) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.42.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

