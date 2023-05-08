KuCoin Token Price Tops $7.53 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $7.53 or 0.00027056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $730.40 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,474,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,974,735 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.