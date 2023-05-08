L.M. Kohn & Company Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $452.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $477.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

