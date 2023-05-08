L.M. Kohn & Company Has $520,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $173,738,000 after acquiring an additional 590,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.90. 938,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,257. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.87. The stock has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

