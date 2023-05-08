L.M. Kohn & Company Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 130.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,362 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,230.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,381,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,423 shares during the period. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,461,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 695,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,220. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.