L.M. Kohn & Company Has $871,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile



Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

